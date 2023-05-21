'Central agency personnel disgruntled over being allegedly used by BJP'

Kolkata: With Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee getting grilled by the CBI in connection with the SSC recruitment corruption case, the party’s senior leader and minister Firhad Hakim said that the Central agency personnel are themselves disgruntled over being allegedly used by the BJP-led Centre as political tools.



Hakim has reportedly remarked that a number of Central agency officials in the past have admitted to him that they are being forced to work outside their duty protocols.

He said that Central agencies such as the CBI have very talented officers but they are not able to do their job impartially due to pressure from the BJP government at the Centre. Hakim alleged that the BJP is using such agencies for "vendetta politics".

"In Bengal, the BJP is taking revenge for its debacle in the 2021 Assembly elections", he remarked.

His comments come in the wake of Abhishek Banerjee being made to undergo almost nine hours of interrogation. In the late evening when Abhishek finally emerged from the CBI’s Nizam Palace office, he alleged to the media that the CBI has wasted both his time and theirs since 90 per cent of the questions asked to him were irrelevant. He said he was asked to identify certain persons in connection with the SSC recruitment corruption case but most of these persons concerned belonged to the districts of East Midnapore and Murshidabad.

Abhishek said he doesn't recognise any of these people but remarked that CBI should have instead called the person who was in charge of the East Midnapore district while he was in TMC. Banerjee was alluding to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. Meanwhile, Abhishek said that he will resume his Jana Sanyog Yatra under the Trinamool-e Nabajowar campaign from Bankura on Monday. He was summoned by the BJP when he was in Bankura and hence he promised the people there that he will return on Monday with more gusto.

“The activities of the Central agencies are just meant to spoil the outreach programme. But I will not succumb to pressure under any circumstance,” he said.