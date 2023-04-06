‘Central agencies pressurising me to take Abhishek’s name’

Kolkata: Expelled Trinamool Youth Congress leader Kuntal Ghosh on Thursday said that he submitted a written complaint before the court alleging that the Central agencies are ‘pressurising’ him to take Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek



Banerjee’s name.

Ghosh was produced at the Special CBI Court in Alipore on Thursday and was remanded to judicial custody again till April 20.

Ghosh while entering the court lock up on Friday said that he wrote the letter mentioning the points he said on March 30. He also mentioned that his family members were feeling unsafe. Ghosh appealed to Abhishek to take the necessary action to help his family in this regard.

On March 30, during his production in the Bankshall Court, Ghosh alleged that the sleuths of Central probe agencies were ‘putting pressure on him’ to name top TMC leaders in the scam, including party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

Before entering the court lock up, when the media persons specifically asked whether the Central agency sleuths were trying to force him to name Abhishek Banerjee in the matter, Ghosh reportedly said: “Of course, of course.” Replying to the question, Ghosh said that the Central agencies are ‘putting pressure on him so that he mentions the names of Trinamool Congress leaders.’

On Thursday, Ghosh made it clear that despite being expelled from the party, his allegiance towards the TMC has continued. “The Central agencies are putting different types of pressure on us to name different Trinamool Congress leaders. But we as dedicated soldiers of the Trinamool Congress are not scared of such pressures,” he reportedly said.

Incidentally, on March 29, Abhishek had alleged that the Central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) were being misused by the Centre for political vendetta.