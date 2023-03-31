‘Central agencies forcing me to name TMC leaders in recruitment scam’

kolkata: Expelled youth Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kuntal Ghosh—who has been arrested in connection with the alleged recruitment scam in state-run schools—on Thursday alleged that the sleuths of Central probe agencies were ‘putting pressure on him’ to name top TMC leaders in the scam, including party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.



Ghosh was produced at the Bankshall Court on Thursday. He has been remanded to judicial custody again. The former Trinamool Youth Congress leader was brought to the Bankshall Court from Presidency Correctional Home on Thursday afternoon. Before entering the court lock up, when the media persons specifically asked whether the Central agency sleuths were trying to force him to name Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in the matter, Ghosh reportedly said: “Of course, Of course.”

Replying to the question, Ghosh said that the Central agencies are ‘putting pressure on him so that he mentions the names of Trinamool Congress leaders.’ On Thursday, Ghosh made it clear that despite being expelled from the party, his allegiance towards the TMC has continued. “The Central agencies are putting different types of pressure on us to name different Trinamool Congress leaders. But we as dedicated soldiers of the Trinamool Congress are not scared of such pressures,” he said reportedly.

Incidentally, on Wednesday Abhishek had alleged that the Central agencies like Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) were being misused by the Centre for political vendetta. According to reports, Abhishek—while addressing a rally of the youth and the student wings of Trinamool Congress—alleged that during the investigation of Saradha chit fund scam, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths had put pressure on party leaders like Madan Mitra and Kunal Ghosh to name him.

Trinamool Congress national general secretary had said: “If ED-CBI arrests any Trinamool worker in a false case without any proof, I ask them to give me a call on Ek Daake Abhishek and I will stand by you. But our workers too have to work for people selflessly.”