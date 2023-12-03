Central agencies being misused: TMC

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday once again accused the Narendra Modi government at the Centre of making the Central investigating agencies an instrument to gain political mileage in Opposition-led states.



The ruling party in Bengal slammed the BJP government at the Centre after an Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer was arrested in Tamil Nadu on Friday for taking bribes.

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Friday arrested an ED officer, accusing him of being caught “red-handed” accepting a bribe of Rs 20 lakh from a doctor in Dindigul district. Trinamool also satirically called the Enforcement Directorate as “Extortion Directorate”.

Taking to social media, Trinamool Congress said: “EXTORTION Directorate! The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption arrested a high-ranking @dir_ed officer for accepting a bribe of Rs 20 lakh. Astonishingly, he claimed to be acting on directives from the Prime Minister’s Office.”

The ruling party in Bengal also raised a question saying: “Is this how Central Investigative Agencies are being misused by @BJP4India in Opposition-ruled states to amass funds for the party’s benefit? Under PM @narendramodi, the ED has been reduced to a tool for filling BJP’s coffers!” Trinamool Congress on repeated occasions alleged that ED has been working in Bengal at the behest of the BJP. Incidentally, ED is carrying out several probes in Bengal and some political leaders have been arrested by the agency on charges of corruption.