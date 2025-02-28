Centenary celebrations of Father Detienne held in Shantiniketan

Kolkata: The birth centenary of Father Paul Detienne, one of the most notable contributors to Bengali literature, was celebrated on Thursday at Visva-Bharati’s Bhasha Vidya Bhavan in Shantiniketan.

Organised jointly by the Bengali Department of Visva-Bharati, St. Xavier’s College (Autonomous) Kolkata, and the St. Xavier’s College Alumni Association, the event honoured the Belgian-born Jesuit priest, who made significant contributions as a fiction writer, researcher, essayist and translator in Bengali literature.

A symposium was the highlight of the occasion, attended by distinguished personalities including Visva-Bharati vice-chancellor Binoy Kumar Saren; Principal of St.Xavier’s College (Autonomous) Kolkata Rev. Dr. Dominic Savio, S.J. and Rector of the college Rev. Fr. Jeyaraj Veluswamy, SJ. Also present was Firdausal Hasan, secretary of the St. Xavier’s College Alumni Association.

Eminent scholars such as former Rabindra Bharati University vice-chancellor Pabitra Sarkar and Calcutta University’s emeritus professor Chinmoy Guha reflected on Father Detienne’s literary contributions. As part of the celebrations, eminent writer Krishna Sarbari Dasgupta was conferred with the Father Paul Detienne, SJ Centenary Commemorative Award by St. Xavier’s College and its alumni association.

Additionally, a special prayer meeting will be held on Friday at Parasmani in Shantiniketan, which has been organised by St. Xavier’s College (Autonomous) Kolkata and its alumni association.