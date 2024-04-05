Centenarian TMC supporter travels over 20 km to join Mamata’s rally

Jalpaiguri: 101-year-old Devendra Nath Roy has been harbouring a wish to see Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in real life. The centenarian, accompanied by his son, travelled 20 kilometres straight to Jalpaiguri town to attend her meeting at the ABPC ground in College Para of Jalpaiguri on Friday. Since the party was floated in 1998, Roy has been an ardent supporter of the Trinamool Congress (TMC).



Talking to the Millennium Post, Devendra Nath Roy stated: “I was born in 1923 and moved here from East Bengal (Bangladesh) in 1965. Although I am a farmer, I’ve been involved in politics, previously with the Bahujan Samajwadi Party. I had even represented the party in the rural polls. In the 1980s and 1990s, I witnessed the discriminatory behaviour of the Leftists on a section of people and I felt compelled to fight against it. That’s why I joined TMC in 1998 and have remained loyal ever since, inspired by Mamata Banerjee’s ideals and policies.”

Accompanied by his son Dalim Roy, Devendra Nath attended Mamata’s meeting, fulfilling his wish to see the party leader up close. Dalim shared: “My father used to be more active in the past and has attended many political meetings. However, he has never seen Mamata Banerjee up front. With his age he can’t participate as much in politics. However, when he heard that Mamata Banerjee would be here for the election campaign, he insisted on attending. I could not turn down his request. I am happy we attended. My father’s wish is now fulfilled.” The meeting drew thousands of people to the College Para area, giving it the atmosphere of a fair with various shops lining the Jalpaiguri-Siliguri road.