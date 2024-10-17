Census of wild cats and dogs begins in North Bengal forests

Jalpaiguri: The forests of North Bengal are home to several species of wild cats and to accurately assess their populations, the Forest department has initiated a comprehensive survey. This survey will not only estimate the number of wild cats but also track the population of wild dogs, known as Indian dhol. The initiative, which began in October, is being conducted in two phases: direct observation followed by an indirect method using camera traps.

In 2018, a camera trap in Neora Valley captured the image of a rare golden cat, causing a stir among conservationists. Prior to that, a marbled cat had also been photographed in the same remote forest. To date, the Forest department has identified seven species of wild cats in North Bengal, including the leopard cat, fishing cat and wild cat.

While there is current evidence of tigers in the Buxa and Neora Valley forests, historical records suggest that tigers once roamed the forests of Gorumara, Jaldapara and Mahananda as well. Alongside these tiger habitats, the region supports several species of wild cats. Bhaskar JV, Chief Forester of North Bengal’s Wildlife Wing, stated: “We aim to discover if any additional species exist beyond those already identified and to accurately count their populations. This work is underway across 10 forest divisions in North Bengal, where teams of 20 to 25 foresters in each division are gathering sample data by trekking through the forests and also consulting local forest dwellers. Once the preliminary data is compiled, camera traps will be installed to further refine the findings.

The survey will also assess the population of wild dogs, which are found in significant numbers in Buxa and Neora Valley forests. This survey will not only help identify species and populations but also assist in developing effective conservation strategies.”