Celebs to participate in Digha’s Jagannath Temple inauguration

KOLKATA: From musicians and dancers to actors and directors, eminent personalities from various fields came together on Tuesday at the newly constructed Jagannath Temple in Digha, where a maha yajna was held. The ceremony concluded with the “purnahuti” performed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The grand inauguration of the temple is scheduled for April 30. The CM has been camping in Digha since Monday to personally oversee the arrangements and ensure everything runs smoothly.

Several prominent figures from the Bengali film and music industry attended the yajna, including producer Srikant Mohta, director-actor Arindam Sil, singers Iman Chakraborty and Rupankar and music composer Jeet Gannguli. Actors-turned-politicians Rachana Banerjee, Sayantika Banerjee and June Malia were also seen at the temple premises. Throughout Tuesday, artistes were busy rehearsing for the special cultural programme scheduled for the inauguration. Banerjee is closely supervising the final preparations. Gannguli will perform two songs written by the CM namely ‘Ei Prithibi’ and ‘Utsav’. On Wednesday, Odissi dancer Dona Ganguly and her dance academy Dikshamanjari will present a performance in devotion to Lord Jagannath.

The inauguration event will also be attended by TMC MP and actor Dev. Actors Koushani Mukherjee, Bonny Sengupta and director Srijit Mukherji are also likely to be present along with a bevy of stars.

The CM said that the Jagannath Temple in Digha will emerge as a major international tourist destination.