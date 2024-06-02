Celebrities & eminent personalities step out in style to vote

KOLKATA: In the final phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Kolkata became the stage for both political fervour and star-studded glamour. Amid the political rivalry, Bengali celebrities added a touch of style as they exercised their democratic rights. Some advocated for senior citizens’ priority, while others proudly displayed their inked fingers after voting.

Actress Saayoni Ghosh, TMC’s Jadavpur MP candidate, began her day with a Puja before casting her vote early in the morning.

When asked about clashes between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and ISF supporters in Bhangar, she confidently stated: “Those causing trouble know TMC is winning. At Tollygunge Bangur High School polling station, actress Koel Mallick was seen alongside her father, actor Ranjit Mallick, and mother Deepa. Sporting her signature cheerful demeanour, Koel said: “Voting is our democratic right and we all should exercise it. Since I turned 18, I’ve been coming to this polling station.” On Saturday, numerous celebrities, including actors like Jeet, Rukmini Maitra, Bonny Sengupta, Abir Chatterjee, Mimi Chakraborty, Srabanti, Koushani Mukherjee, Sauraseni Maitra, Paoli Dam, and Raima Sen, were spotted with their families, stepping out to vote. Former Basirhat TMC MP Nussrat Jahan was seen queuing up with her father, while ex-TMC Jadavpur MP Mimi assisted a senior citizen in the voting line.

TMC MLA and filmmaker Raj Chakraborty, accompanied by his wife, actress Subhashree Ganguly, cast their votes, along with Raj’s wheelchair-bound mother and sisters. At the same booth, director Arindam Sil and TMC’s Hooghly candidate, actress Rachana Banerjee, fulfilled her

civic duty.

Later in the day, TMC’s Ghatal MP candidate, Dev, along with his father and sister, arrived at South City School to cast their votes. Dev, a resident voter of South Kolkata, expressed his support for TMC candidate Mala Roy from Kolkata South. “Having campaigned across Bengal, I believe TMC will perform better than in 2019, both in terms of seats and voting percentage,” he said.

Saturday’s voting in Bengal also became a showcase of style, with Bengali celebrities stepping up their fashion game at the polling booths. While many, like Raj, Subhashree, Abir, Mimi, Rukmini, Ditipriya, Koushani, Saayoni, Soham, Raima and Bonny, opted for shades of white, veteran director-actress Aparna Sen stood out in kalamkari prints.

Koel, Nussrat and Srabanti chose muted colours, while Moon Moon Sen made her usual stylish statement in a beautiful sari, emphasising the desire for a clean and violence-free country. Mithun Chakraborty went for an all-black ensemble, while Dev sported a casual look with a cap and cotton shirt.