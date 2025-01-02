Celebrations: At over 91K visitors, Eco Park emerges as top destination

Kolkata: The city welcomed the New Year with a record-breaking surge in visitors to its favourite hotspots, with Eco Park in New Town emerging as the top destination, followed closely by the Alipore Zoo.

On January 1, Eco Park witnessed an astounding 91,683 visitors, marking a new record for the city’s attractions. This is the first time in this winter festive season that the park has outpaced the Alipore Zoo, which had traditionally been the city’s most popular site. The park’s previous high was 55,540 visitors on Christmas and 31,698 on December 31.

The Alipore Zoo, a long-standing favourite among locals and tourists alike, saw 85,386 visitors on New Year, a remarkable spike from the 40,641 who visited the previous day and surpassing the Christmas turnout of 69,152. Visitors flocked in large numbers from the morning, drawn by both the festive atmosphere and the zoo’s diverse range of wildlife. In addition to the Eco Park and Alipore Zoo, other major hotspots of Kolkata also saw remarkable footfalls on New Year.

The Victoria Memorial, another iconic landmark of the city, hosted over 38,350 visitors. This was a notable increase from the 23,738 people who visited on December 31, and also exceeded the Christmas turnout of nearly 35,000, according to Samarendra Kumar, the secretary and curator of the Memorial.

Other city attractions, such as Science City and Nicco Park, maintained steady footfall throughout the day. Science City recorded a new high for the current winter festive season, with 30,325 visitors on January 1. The popular amusement park Nicco Park attracted around 7,000 visitors.