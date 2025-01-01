Celebration of music & cultural legacy at 10th Sabarna Sangeet Sammelan

Kolkata: There’s a nip in the air and a festive spirit with the arrival of the New Year, making it the perfect backdrop for an evening of Indian classical music. And what better venue than the iconic Pujor Dalan of Sabarna Roy Chowdhury’s Barobari in Barisha, Sakherbazar, Kolkata? Promising a stellar lineup of performances, the four-day Sabarna Sangeet Sammelan is set to heighten your appreciation for Indian classical music.

To be held from January 2 to January 5 at the Barobari Pujor Dalan, the event features classical music, dance and immersive jugalbandis. This 10th edition of the Sammelan will be inaugurated on January 2 at 5 pm, graced by Swami Pravasanandaji Maharaj of Barisha Ramakrishna Math as the chief guest and Satyam Roy Chowdhury, founder and MD of Techno India Group and Chancellor of Sister Nivedita University, as the special guest. The inaugural evening will begin with a strottam by Barisha Sanchari, followed by a soulful santoor recital by Pinak Bhattacharya, accompanied on tabla by Pandit Samar Saha. Adding to the evening’s allure will be a Kathak performance by Sulagna Banerjee. On January 3, the spotlight will shift to Sanchita Bhattacharya and her troupe, who will perform a mesmerising Odissi dance performance. The following evening, January 4, will have a santoor recital by the renowned Pandit Tarun Bhattacharya.

The final day, January 5, will begin with a strottam performance by Antara Mukherjee and culminate in a vocal recital by Vidushi Malini Awasthi, accompanied by Vinay Deshi on santoor, Pandit Kumar Basu on tabla and Pandit Dharamnath Mishra on harmonium.

Tanmay Roy Chowdhury, a descendant of the Sabarna Roy Chowdhury family and convener of the organising committee, informed about the festival’s unique blend of young talents and veteran musicians. “This platform allows Indian classical music to reach a wider audience while preserving our

heritage,” he said.

An IPS officer, Tanmay also reflected on the festival’s origins, tracing back to 1610 when it was initiated by Lakshmikanta Ray Majumdar Chowdhury in Barisha. Although the last recorded event dates back to 1935, the current generation has revived this

age-old tradition despite

various interruptions.