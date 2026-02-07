Celebration of legacy, art & food at Murshidabad Heritage Fest

Kolkata: From the majestic Kathgola Garden to 1,000-doored Hazarduari Palace, the ruins of Katra Masjid, Murshidabad in West Bengal promises a captivating



journey with a blend of Mughal-era architecture and colonial-era palaces.

For the next two days, this once-upon-a-time Nawabi capital of Bengal, is hosting Murshidabad Heritage Festival, which celebrates heritage, aristocracy, art, food and living traditions that once made this town one of the richest cultural centres.

Organised by the Murshidabad Heritage Development Society, the event set against the majestic Kathgola Garden, also has curated heritage walks, palace visits, film screening, and evenings of music recreating the rhythm of an era that continues to resonate through time. One can enjoy film screening on legendary figures like Rani Bhawani, traditional boat races at Azimganj, tea party on the river and Ganga aarti during these days apart from visits to the popular sites.

Another highlight of the festival is the tribute to Murshidabad’s culinary heritage from refined Sheherwali household recipes once served in the kitchens. The festival also places a spotlight on Tantipara, the legendary hub of Murshidabad silk.