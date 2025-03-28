Celebration: First lion cub born in captivity at Bengal Safari Park

Siliguri: The Bengal Safari Park in Siliguri has reason enough to celebrate. After the immense success of the tiger breeding programme, the Park has found newfound success with a lion cub being born in captivity. The lion couple Suraj and Tanaya gave birth to a lion cub about 11 months ago at the park. This pair was brought to the park from Sepahijala Zoological Park in Tripura in February 2024 with the aim of conservation breeding. Birbaha Hansda, Bengal forest minister on a visit on Thursday, lauded the efforts of the Park.

Jubilation broke out at the Park with the minister’s announcement of the Lion cub being born in captivity. “It is great news for us that we have achieved success in breeding lions. We will be enthralled if we can manage the success rate with lions as in the case of the tigers at the Safari Park,” said the minister. While the initial litter of two cubs saw one pass away, the surviving male cub has survived with relentless care of the animal keepers and vets, marking the first successful lion birth at the safari park. Park sources further stated that another lion will be brought to the park soon to expedite the lion breeding programme. In addition to the lion cub, Bengal Safari Park has seen the birth of four Shanghai deer fawns and three Royal Bengal tiger cubs over the past year.

The Park has also seen a substantial increase in revenue. This year, the revenue has soared to Rs 8 crore 953 lakh 697 till February, with 2,83,039 visitors having visited the park. Last year, the earnings were 7.5 crore. The Minister stated that this amount has crossed Rs 9 crore till date.

Over the past year, the park has expanded its infrastructure and facilities. New enclosures for various species, including spectacular monkeys, mandrills, hippopotamuses, Shanghai deer and a new aquarium, have been set up at the park. More animals like spider monkeys, mandrills and spectacled monkeys will be brought in soon. “We have been focusing on developing the park as it has become a major destination for tourists as well as local residents. Along with animals, the park has also introduced an adventure park for children, a bird aviary has been set up, a new gate for the combo-safari, and many more components have been introduced. More animals will be brought to the park. The Lions Safari will also start soon,” added Hansda.