Celebrating 150 yrs: 8 vintage trams trundle in ‘tram parade’

kolkata: To commemorate and celebrate the occasion of Kolkata tramways turning 150, for the first time, a ‘tram parade’ as part of the ‘Tramjatra festival’ was held in the city on Sunday.



Around eight vintage trams from different periods trundled between Gariahat Tram Depot and Shyambazar via Esplanade.

The eight trams included Howrah Watering Car (1924), 125 Balaka (1918, rebuilt in 2005), 568 Paatrani (1975, rebuilt in 2002), Chantal (1948), 256 Art Gallery (1982), 604 Partition Museum (1983), 705 Bioscope (1988) and 615-1 Library Tram (2019).

Creative director of the ‘Tramjatra festival’ Mahadeb Shi said: “History was created when the first tram plied in Kolkata on February 24, 1873. Today, ‘Tramjatra’ created yet another history by hosting the first-ever tram parade. The response was overwhelming and it proves yet again that Kolkata loves its tram and wants it back on all the routes and be fully functional just like the old days.”

He also pointed out that on Sunday eight trams plied on a specific route one after another and none of them caused any sort of traffic congestion. According to him, trams are “not the problem but just a sustainable means of transportation and more people should be made aware of that”.

In 1902, electric trams were introduced and in 2019, air-conditioned ones.

As the trams evolved, so did the number of routes. But in recent times the number of commuters opting for trams has reduced. Through this celebration, the organisation and tram lovers aim at making trams popular amongst people, especially the younger generation.

“The tram parade held by the ‘Tramjatra’ members with support from the WBTC staff members is a unique event. To be heading the organisation on its 150th anniversary is a matter of pride for me. We have tried very hard to make trams relevant again, especially for the youth and seeing today’s response is heartwarming,” the Managing Director of West Bengal Transport Corporation Rajanvir Singh Kapur said.

Currently, trams run only on three routes. However, after the Metro work at a couple of places is over, state Transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty said that one to two tram routes will increase.

“Because of Metro works, many routes are shut. But the tram will definitely stay in Kolkata,” Chakraborty said.