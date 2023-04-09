Celebrate Int'l Year of Millet: 15 colleges to participate

Kolkata: Prasanta Chandra Mahalonobis Mahavidyalaya (PCMM) is celebrating the International Year of Millets by hosting a Food Mela-cum-Recipe Inter College Competition on Monday.



The move is aimed at sensitisation and creating awareness among the students and teachers regarding the benefits of millet.

The event is based on the theme “ Shree Anna / variety of Millets” and the students of both undergraduate and postgraduate levels belonging to the Department of Food and Nutrition of the different affiliated colleges under Calcutta University as well as West Bengal State University are participating.

About 15 colleges affiliated with the two universities will be putting up food stalls which will be manned by the students under the supervision of teachers.

MP Saugata Roy, MLA Tapas Roy, among other dignitaries may be present during the inauguration.