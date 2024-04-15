Celeb Lok Sabha candidates step up fashion game on campaign trail

KOLKATA: As Bengal swelters in the summer heat, celebrity Lok Sabha candidates are stepping up their fashion game on the campaign trail. From trendy t-shirt blouses and elegant Kalamkari and handloom sarees to comfy cotton kurtis and casual tees, they’re making a statement. The city’s designers are impressed by the style choices of celebrity candidates.



While TMC Hooghly candidate and actress-host Rachana Banerjee stands out with her chic t-shirt blouses, Birbhum TMC candidate and actress Satabdi Roy is also opting for full-sleeved blouses paired with cotton sarees. Actress and TMC Lok Sabha nominee from Midnapore, June Maliah is choosing light-coloured handloom sarees and covered blouses. On the BJP side, Midnapore’s candidate and designer Agnimitra Paul prefers cotton sarees, too, for the humid campaign trail. Meanwhile, Dev keeps it casual with t-shirts and cotton shirts, topping off his look with caps to beat the heat. City celebrated fashion designer Abhisek Roy appreciates how Lok Sabha candidates in Bengal are opting for cotton outfits, considering the long hours of campaigning in the heat. “Most candidates are choosing cotton for their all-day campaigning in the heat, and I really appreciate Rachana Banerjee’s t-shirt blouse choice. The full sleeves provide protection from the scorching sun, a practical and stylish solution. Satabdi Roy is also doing the same. Saayoni Ghosh is rocking cotton kurtis and sarees. Her youthful energy shines through, and these outfits suit her perfectly,” said Roy, who recently styled Nawab of Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan, in ethnic Bengali wear.

Popular Bengali actor and sitting TMC candidate from Ghatal, Dev, prefers to keep it casual with t-shirts. On Poila Baishakh, he donned the traditional cotton Bengali punjabi and campaigned in Debra. “Dev is a popular youth icon, and his choice of attire during the campaign trail is both cool and casual. It’s a departure from the usual white attire we see politicians in,” said Roy. Meanwhile, June Maliah has approached Roy for handloom sarees and Kalamkari blouses for the campaign trail.

“I wear whatever I feel like. Also, Ghatal market really sells cool t-shirts and I love them,” said Dev. Designer Anushree Malhotra, who believes in sustainable fashion, is pleased to see celebrity candidates embracing handloom and cotton, as she believes it uplifts Bengal weavers. “Saayoni Ghosh, Rachana Banerjee, June Maliah, or CM Mamata Banerjee — all opting for handloom — is a boost for our weavers. Despite the campaign not being a fashion show, their support for Bengal’s weavers through their attire is commendable. In this high humidity and scorching heat, handwoven cotton sarees and covered blouses combat sunburn and skin irritation. Dev also has his unique style quotient,” she said.