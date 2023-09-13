Ceiling fan collapses at school, 2 students injured

Two students were injured when the ceiling fan of a classroom collapsed at Uchalpukuri Krisak Udyog High School in Mekhliganj block of Cooch Behar district.

The two injured students are Kritika Barman and Barnali Roy, both 11th grade students. Kritika Barman was seriously injured and was referred to Jalpaiguri Super Specialist Hospital after initial treatment at Jamaldah Primary Health Center. Barnali Roy was discharged after initial treatment.

The incident caused panic among other students. Barnali Roy, the injured student, said: “During the class, the fan suddenly broke. I got a cut under my eye and one got a head injury. I am very scared now.”

The school management committee has expressed regret over the incident. Bablu Hossain, president of the school management committee said: “We are shocked by such a sudden incident. At around 11:30 am, I received news from the school that two students were injured when a fan broke during class and I rushed to Jamaldah Primary Health Centre. An attempt will be made to find out how the incident happened by holding a meeting with the teachers.”

The headmaster of the school, Sushanta Kumar Dey, was repeatedly called about this matter, but he did not pick up the phone.