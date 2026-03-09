CEC faces black-flag protests during visit to Kalighat Temple

Kolkata: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar faced black-flag protests on Monday morning while visiting the Kalighat Temple, located within walking distance of CM Mamata Banerjee’s residence.



A large number of people, allegedly affected by the “hasty” implementation of the SIR, staged protests outside the temple. Kumar was accompanied by state CEO Manoj Agrawal during the visit.

As Kumar was leaving the temple, people gathered outside raised slogans and showed black flags to the CEC. He, however, did not issue any statement on the protest. Cops deployed at the spot handled the situation.

“My greetings to all the brothers and sisters of West Bengal. May Goddess Kali bless everyone,” Kumar said.

After Kumar and the full bench of the Election Commission of India arrived in the city on Sunday night, protests were reported at several points along VIP Road and outside the hotel in Rajarhat where they were staying. Demonstrators also showed black flags as Kumar’s convoy passed along VIP Road.

On protest and black flags shown to CEC, Subrata Gupta, Special Roll Observer, Bengal, said: “In a democracy, everyone has the right

to protest.”