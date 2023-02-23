CCU ward to come up at North Bengal Med College & Hosp

siliguri: After the Hybrid Critical Care Unit (CCU), the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) is all set to get another CCU ward.



The new 50-bedded CCU ward is being constructed on the hospital premises.

The work has been started with the financial assistance of the State Health Department. Health authorities feel that after the completion of the new CCU ward, more advanced services can be provided to patients coming to NBMCH.

“The state health department has given a green signal for the new CCU ward that we had been demanding. The construction work has already started. In a few months, the work will be completed. The 50-bedded CCU ward will be very useful for patients,” said Dr Indrajit Saha, principal of North Bengal Medical College and Hospital.

It may be noted that previously there were only 10 CCU beds for critical patients. With the passing days the number of patients has started increasing. To cater to the growing numbers, the hospital authorities set up a hybrid CCU unit with about 24 beds. The unit had come up at the end of 2022.

At present, the medical college has 34 CCU beds, including the hybrid CCU unit.

They also have five beds in the Intensive Coronary Care Unit (ICCU).

However, the numbers are not sufficient as about 2,000 patients visit the hospital every day. The new ward with 50 beds is being constructed at the hospital premises to cater to this.

The ward is being set up near the emergency department. “50 new CCTV cameras are also being installed at the hospital premises to tighten the security of the hospital. The CCTV cameras will be installed in different corridors of the hospital,” added the principal.