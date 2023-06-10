CCU for burn patients opened at MR Bangur Hospital

Kolkata: MR Bangur Hospital has become the first in the state to introduce CCU (critical care unit) for patients suffering from burn injuries.



“In the case of burn patients, the chances of cross-infection are maximum and so they cannot be treated in the general CCU. So, when persons with burns needed CCU facilities, the patient party had to go to private hospitals where the expenditure is huge. We have started with 4 beds and we are trying to have more,“ Sisir Naskar, Superintendent of MR Bangur Hospital said.

The CCU has been started on the opposite side of the main CCU on the first floor of the hospital.

The hospital in Tollygunge boasts of having the best infrastructure for the treatment of patients with burn injuries. There are two burn units in the hospital with 70 beds and cabin facilities too.

The need for having CCU facilities for burn patients was badly needed and the matter was briefed to state Power minister Aroop Biswas, who is the chairman of Rogi Kalyan Samiti of the hospital. Biswas took the initiative and just a few days back, the CCU facility was started.

CCU expert Dr Suranjan Sanyal will be in charge of the CCU. The treatment for burn patients is a lengthy process and the chances of these patients’ infection is quite high in comparison to other pa-tients having other ailments. The chances of other patients getting infected from burn patients are also very high.

Hence, in government hospitals burn patients cannot be kept in CCU. So, the dedicated CCU will natu-rally be of immense help to people hailing from poor families who cannot afford to keep their patients in private CCU for exorbitant charges.