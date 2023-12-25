‘CCU ambulance service to begin in Balurghat in 2024’

BALURGHAT: With the aim to provide better health facilities, the concerned Balurghat civic body is going to introduce CCU ambulance services to Balurghat city residents this New Year’s.



A BOC meeting was recently held at the civic body premises and an order was passed regarding the matter. Now a tender process is also going on.

Although there has been a full-fledged hospital named as Matrisadan run by the Balurghat civic body, it has no CCU ambulance service. There is a normal ambulance for the patients.

Following the lack of CCU ambulance service, there have been many problems in taking patients out of the hospital.

This ambulance will not only serve the hospital but also the city residents. The tender process has already been started by the municipality. If everything is ok, the service will start in the city in the New Year itself. This CCU ambulance will have all the emergency services required for the critical patients.

Rana Chatterjee, a Balurghat local, said: “If such an ambulance is introduced, the city residents will benefit as the municipality does not have a CCU ambulance. If there is a government ambulance, it will be within the reach of common people.”

Ashok Mitra, Chairman of Balurghat civic body, said: “Ambulance with CCU service will be launched by the municipality to provide better medical services to the residents of Balurghat in 2024.”