CCTVs to be installed in Raiganj Court premises

Raiganj: The Raiganj Police have initiated a move to provide round-the-clock vigilance with the installation of CCTVs in the premises of District Judge’s Court in Raiganj in North Dinajpur. As a part of the programme, a permanent security unit was inaugurated jointly by District Session’s Judge Partha Pratim Chakraborty and Superintendent of Police of Raiganj Police District Sana Akhtar.



“Several thousand people visit the court premises everyday. In addition, there are residences of judicial officers. An arrangement has been made by police to provide round-the-clock security in the court compound with the installation of around 28 CCTVs. In case of any crime, the perpetrators can be identified easily with this system,” stated Chanchal Majumder, an employee of the court. Sana Akhtar, the Superintendent of Police of Raiganj Police District said: “The permanent security unit in the court premises is functional now. CCTVs are being installed. About 25 police personnel have been posted in different shifts. Police personnel, stationed at the security unit building will be monitoring the security of the court complex. They will report to the district police.”