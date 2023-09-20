CCTV installation work at main gates of Jadavpur University begins

Kolkata: The work of fitting CCTVs at the main gates of the Jadavpur University (JU) campuses began on Tuesday. According to interim Vice-Chancellor Buddhadeb Sau, the work has just begun by



the team.

The work of fitting CCTV at the main gates is being done in accordance with University Grant Commission (UGC) rules. Installation of the CCTV cameras was one of the suggestions by the internal enquiry committee as well.

Among a list of suggestions, they had also mentioned that as part of a strong vigilance measure, the university may install CCTV cameras at entry and exit points in the teaching and administrative campuses as well as in the hostel campus.

“This can only be a necessary condition for proper vigilance at strategic points alone, however without a comprehensive road map in place, JU as of today, cannot assume to overcome the menace of misconduct and abuse in an overnight fashion,” the report stated.

Apart from CCTV, the committee had also suggested entry registers to be maintained at all entry points. They have suggested the use of identity cards and gate passes to be introduced in phases for the purpose of security for

24 hours.

The Internal Committee was formed on August 10 by the Pro Vice-Chancellor of the varsity to inquire into the death of a first-year undergraduate student on the intervening night of August 9 and August 10. The final report of the committee claimed that the deceased student was ragged “in isolation” by a group of seniors and ex-students on the night of August 9.

A source in Jadavpur University said that the varsity authorities sanctioned an order to a state undertaking WEBEL Technology Limited for the installation of CCTVs at strategic points, including main gates of the campus. It was informed that the total cost stands at Rs 37,38,400.

On September 1, an all stakeholders meeting, including the officials, representatives of students, teachers and researchers organisations was conducted by the interim V-C. Proposals were submitted for the effective anti-ragging measures that can be adopted by the varsity. According to an official in the university, a committee headed by the Pro Vice-Chancellor has been formed to compile the proposals and come up with a gist.

On September 22, the final list along with last minute recommendations will be incorporated and sent to the Executive Council (EC) for further discussions.

None of the stakeholders denied CCTV at strategic locations but the students had demanded that they want to know the locations where it will be fitted and who will be monitoring it.