‘CCTV cameras of Kolkata Police get damaged due to cyclone’

Kolkata: Despite all precautionary measures, the city was considerably impacted due to severe Cyclone ‘Remal’ late on Sunday night.



Several roads across the city were blocked either due to uprooted trees or lamp posts. Due to massive waterlogging, traffic movement got obstructed both fully and partially. Also, a large part of the city remained in the dark since Sunday night due to several lampposts getting uprooted due to the storm. Sources informed that a few CCTV cameras of the Kolkata Police also got damaged due to the cyclone. Necessary procedures to either repair or replace the damaged CCTV cameras have been started.

Sources said during the cyclone late on Sunday night, several trees got uprooted in at least 70 places across the city blocking the main carriageways, including Ganesh Avenue, Shakespeare Sarani, Park Street area. Vast areas of North and South Kolkata got waterlogged due to the heavy rainfall. Several roads in Alipore, parts of Park Circus, Dhakuria, Ballygunge and a few other places in South Kolkata were waterlogged. Water was also accumulated in the areas like College Street area, Thanthania Kalibari, Vivekananda Road in North Kolkata. This apart, waterlogged situation was also noticed inside the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital as well in front of the pathology department.

According to Kolkata Police sources, the Disaster Management Group (DMG) teams sprung into action immediately after the wind speed and frequency of the rainfall reduced. By early hours of Monday, several main carriageways which were fully or partially blocked due to uprooted trees were cleared. However, the roads remained waterlogged resulting in slow traffic movement.

Meanwhile, one person died after a portion of a building collapsed on him in Entally on Sunday night. Md. Sajib, a resident of Bibir Bagan in Entally, was going to bring back his son who was watching the IPL final match at a friend’s house nearby. While Sajib was going to bring back his son, heavy rainfall began around 10:30 pm.

Sajib had taken shelter under the cornice of a house when suddenly, a portion of the cornice collapsed on him. Local residents rushed Sajib to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Apart from Entally, several reports of partial building and boundary wall collapse were reported across the city since Sunday night.