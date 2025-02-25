CCTV cameras made mandatory at Higher Secondary exam centres

Kolkata: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has made CCTV surveillance mandatory at all examination centres for the upcoming Higher Secondary (HS) exams.

According to the latest directive, CCTV cameras must be installed at the entry gates of all exam centres and inside venue supervisors’ (confidential) rooms. The move aims to maintain the confidentiality of question papers and the sanctity of the examinations.

Chiranjib Bhattacharya, president of WBCHSE, said: “We introduced CCTV surveillance last year and have decided to continue it to maintain the sanctity of the exams. This has been communicated at every district-level meeting, and now we have officially notified all concerned authorities.”

The Council has also directed that all CCTV footage must be stored securely by venue supervisors for one month after the exams, until April 18. Authorities may inspect the recordings if needed.

This year, the HS examinations will be held at 2,089 centres from March 3 to March 18. Around 5 lakh students have enrolled for the exams.

The Council has warned that schools failing to install CCTV cameras will not be chosen as exam centres next year.

“Our council nominee will report any violations, and action will be taken. Schools that violate the rules will not be selected as exam centres in the future,” Bhattacharya added.