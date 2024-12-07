CBSE to mandate competency-based assessment for class 5 & 8

Kolkata: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to make competency-based assessments mandatory for all affiliated schools in Classes 5 and 8, starting from the next

academic year, announced Rahul Singh, Chairman of the Board, on Friday.

“In line with the recommendations of the National Education Policy, we aim to conduct assessments of students at key stages of learning on a census basis. While 9,000 out of approximately 30,000 schools participated in the assessment this year, we plan to make it mandatory for all schools to participate starting next year,” said Singh. The goal is to help schools identify and address competency gaps through targeted programs.

The CBSE launched the Structured Assessment for Analysing Learning (SAFAL) in July 2021 to assess foundational skills and learning outcomes. The pilot version of the competency-based assessment for Classes 5 and 8 was conducted in February 2023 in 1,887 schools, focusing on Language, Mathematics and EVS/Science. Participation has significantly increased for 2024.

Singh confirmed that the assessment will be computer-based, except in schools with inadequate infrastructure. CBSE has nearly 30,100 affiliated schools across India and abroad.

The CBSE Chairman attended the 30th national annual conference of Sahodaya, the association of principals from CBSE schools across India and abroad, on Friday, organised by the Kolkata chapter at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre. Singh highlighted several new initiatives being undertaken by the board, including plans to introduce a dual-level system for Science and Social Science in Class IX. “Starting from the 2026-2027 academic year, the board has embarked upon a path that will enable schools to offer Maths, Science and Social Science subjects at two levels-likely to be termed Standard and Advanced,” said Singh. CBSE already offers a dual-level system for Mathematics in Class 10, with Standard and Basic options. The new dual-level system for Science and Social Science subjects will be introduced in Class IX.

The conference, themed ‘Education for Life: The Road Ahead and Its Challenges,’ was attended by around 1,300 principals and school owners.

Dignitaries who attended the event included Binod Kumar, Principal Secretary of the State Education Department; Pragya M Singh, CBSE Academic Director and Sanjiv Sanyal, Economic Advisor to the PMO, among others.