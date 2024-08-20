‘CBSE to have two exams in class X & XII from 2025-26 academic year’

Kolkata: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will have two examinations in class X and Class XII from the 2025- 26 academic year, Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said



on Tuesday.

“CBSE is presently working out the modalities of how the academic calendar should be structured for conducting examinations twice.

The move is aimed at de-stressing the students,” said Pradhan on the sidelines of the EXIM conference 2024 organised by CII. The minister expressed his optimism that the other boards will also follow the same framework once the CBSE implements the same.

In the existing system, CBSE conducts class X and class XII examinations once a year on the basis of which the final evaluation is made.

According to sources, the Board has consulted the school principals on the issue and will take their

suggestions into account while framing the modalities. The minister ruled out any plan to implement a semester system in CBSE.

The move is a part of implementation of New Education Policy 2020. The decision to conduct exams twice a year was announced by the ministry in 2023 under the label of ‘New Curriculum Framework (NCF).

The minister highlighted that the eastern region of India could

diversify its economy beyond mining and minerals and needs to focus on sectors with global export potential such as food processing, logistics, Information Technology, marine and fisheries.

Pradhan further added that the region has contributed 6.8 per cent of the national exports in 2023-24. He also stated that the Eastern region of the country has a large pool of skilled workforce and that needs to be channelised.