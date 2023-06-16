CBSE principals, teachers discuss NEP

KOLKATA: From the need of Foundational Literary and Numeracy (FLN), the significance of NEP 2020 in transforming the Indian education system to teachers being the role models for students, the day-long state-level education event at Gyan Manch, Kolkata, on Thursday was a grand success. Organised by the CBSE Principals’ Sahodaya Complex Kolkata Chapter under the guidance of CBSE regional office Bhubaneswar, the event saw the participation of 250 teachers including 120 principals across West Bengal from different CBSE affiliated schools.



K Srinivasan, regional officer, CBSE, Bhubaneswar, looked pleased with the big turnout and said: “Last week, a similar event was held in Bhubaneswar and the feedback has been really encouraging. The Kolkata Chapter has also put up a great event with renowned panelists discussing FLN and NEP 2020, which has the potential to change the face of the Indian education system.” He was accompanied by Chinmoyee Patnaik, joint director for school education, West Bengal and Chhanda Ray, director, SCERT, West Bengal.

A student corner displaying paintings done by the students of various CBSE schools made the event look more colourful. Dr Sanku Bose, GCEO, Techno India Group, enlightened the gathering with his interesting presentation on the G20- Transformational role of educators.

According to Dr Bose, the right intent is paramount in all G20 development goals. “Teachers carry the responsibility of developing the right intent. In fact, after parents, teachers play the most important role in a student’s life,” he said.

Dr Bose said: “Elementary school education helps students build a strong foundation. Instead of running in the rat race, we should instill values, confidence and integrity.”