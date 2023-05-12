CBSE declares results for Classes X, XII: Top city schools shine, Board says no merit list this year

Kolkata: The leading schools in the city have performed exceedingly well in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class X and XII examinations, results of which were declared on Friday.



In Delhi Public School Ruby Park, 303 students secured 90 per cent and above and 635 students scored above 80 per cent. Aranya Haldar of Commerce, who dreams of becoming a Chartered Accountant, scored the highest in the school, with 99 per cent. He was followed by Arjoe Basak of Science, who scored 98.8 per cent and Soham Das of Science who scored 98.6 per cent.

Basak appeared for the JEE Advance entrance and hopes to secure a good enough rank for him to get Electronic Engineering in IIT Bombay.

In Bhavan’s GK Vidyamandir, among 266 students who appeared, 91 students scored above 90 per cent and 215 students scored above 75 per cent. The highest score was achieved by Akhshita Gupta of Humanities with 98.4 per cent, followed by Jiya Agarwal of Commerce with 97.2 per cent and Sohini Sen of Science with 96.8 per cent.

South Point High School congratulated their Class XII students from Jangalmahal — Lakshman Mandi, Sagen Kisku, Sisir Kumar Mandi, Ruma Hansda and Laxmimoni Mudi.

However, the pass percentage for Class XII for Bhubaneswar region has slipped this year compared to 2022. For Class XII, the pass percentage this year is 83.89 per cent against the national average of 87.33 per cent. Last year, the pass percentage for the region was 90.37 against the national average of 92.71 per cent.

On the same day, the Board also released the Class X examination results, which was held from February 15 to March 21. Ipsa Ray secured 99 per cent and came first in DPS Ruby Park, followed by Saloni Mandal with 98.8 per cent. Three students secured the third position with 98.4 per cent.

Similarly, brilliant results were secured by the students of South Point. Kritika Guha scored 99 per cent followed by Sayantan Mondal with 98.8 per cent and three students secured the third spot with 98.2 per cent.

In Bhavan’s GK Vidyamandir, among 254 students who appeared, 102 students scored above 90 per cent and 209 above 75 per cent.

Overall pass percentage of class X students of Bhubaneswar region is 93.64 per cent against 93.12 per cent of the national average. It has decreased compared to the 2022 pass percentage which stood at 96.46 per cent against 94.40 per cent of national level.

This year too, the Board has decided not to declare any merit list for both Classes X and XII to avoid unhealthy competition amongst students. However, the Board will issue the merit certificate to 0.1 per cent of students who have scored the highest marks in the subjects.