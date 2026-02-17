CBSE classes X, XII & ICSE exams begin; smooth start in Kolkata

Kolkata: Board examinations for Classes X and XII of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Class X (ICSE) of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) began on Tuesday, with principals in Kolkata schools reporting a smooth first day and balanced question papers.

The CBSE Class X examinations will continue till March 11 and the Class XII examinations till April 10. On the first day, Class XII subjects included Biotechnology, Entrepreneurship, Shorthand (English) and Shorthand (Hindi), while Class X students appeared for Mathematics Standard and Basic.

Sraboni Samanta, principal of Abhinav Bharati High School (CBSE), said feedback was positive. She stated that students were already familiar with the 50 per cent competency-based questions.

Sangeeta Tandon, principal of Shri Shikshayatan School (CBSE), said the examinations were conducted smoothly and the paper was of moderate difficulty. “The first day went well. Students were excited and a little anxious, but the paper was moderate and they were comfortable,” she said, adding that students had practised with sample papers and were prepared for application-based and reasoning questions.

CBSE has introduced on-screen marking for Class XII answer scripts this year, replacing physical checking. Samanta said the change had generated both excitement and apprehension among teachers. “Training has started and we are hoping it will work out. Online systems are faster and reduce the chances of human error,” she said. CBSE will also conduct a second board examination for Class X in May, allowing students who pass the first examination to improve performance in up to three subjects. “If a student falls ill or feels the exam did not go well, the second examination gives another chance,” Tandon said.

Meanwhile, the ICSE Class X examinations conducted by CISCE began on Tuesday and will continue till March 30. On the first day, students appeared for English Language (Paper 1).

Sujoy Biswas, principal of Rammohan Mission School (CISCE), said the first paper went smoothly. “Students came out confidently and there were no difficulties. Overall, the examination went well,” he said. Commenting on the 40 per cent competency-based questions, he said: “Students have been preparing for this pattern for two to three years and have understood that the days of rote learning are over.” Around 2.65 lakh students are appearing for ICSE across the country, including about 50,000 from West Bengal, he added.