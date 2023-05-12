CBSE Class X, XII results: Several high-scorers from N Bengal schools

siliguri: Prapti Das, a student of Delhi Public School in Siliguri has secured 98.4 per cent marks in All India Senior School Certificate Examination (AISSCE) in the science stream. She is a resident of Hakimpara in Siliguri. Along with her, Anurag Sengupta, a commerce background student secured 97 per cent and Ruchira Roy student of Humanities secured 96.6 per cent.



The Army Public School(APS), Binnaguri is happy about the performance as many students of the school secured impressive percentages in each stream. In the CBSE Class 10 (AISSE) examination a student named Komal scored 97.8 per cent. In the class 12 board (AISSCE) examination, in the science stream, Yagnik Bose has brought laurels to the school by securing 94 per cent in the science stream.

In the commerce stream, Aakruti Mishra scored 95.8 per cent. Shiksha Chhetri of the humanities batch too has scored 92.6 per cent.

A special highlight of the result, Varun Kumar Chhetri, a student of class XII science, has secured the highest marks of 94.4 per cent in all science subjects in the Faculty of Science as per the special norms of the Army Welfare Education Society(AWES).

“This excellent result is an embodiment of the collaborative efforts of visionary management, diligent students, the dedicated school faculty, and ever-supportive parents. It is indeed an overwhelming moment of pride and glory for APS Binnaguri” said Rajeev Nayan Pathak, principal of APS Binnaguri,

The students of Sarada Vidya Mandir in Raiganj of North Dinajpur district did well in class X AISSE of CBSE board examinations this year. Biprodeep Sarkar and Tridip Dhar obtained 98 per cent and 96 per cent marks respectively. In addition another 22 students out of total 87 scored above 90 per cent in total.