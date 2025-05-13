CBSE class 10, 12 results: Mamata congratulates successful candidates

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday congratulated students who successfully cleared the CBSE Class 10 and 12 examinations this year and blessed them for their future. She also thanked the parents and the teachers for supporting the students in achieving success. "Heartiest congratulations to all my dear students who have successfully cleared the CBSE Standard X and Standard XII examinations this year. May your future endeavours be filled with even greater achievements," Banerjee posted on X. "A special thank you and heartfelt wishes to the parents/ guardians and teachers who have been behind your achievements," she added.

The Bengal CM encouraged the unsuccessful candidates, saying she was confident about their success in the future. "To those who experienced setbacks, please don't be discouraged – I am sure and confident about your future success. My blessings and best wishes are always with all of you," she added. More than 93 per cent of students have cleared the CBSE class 10 board exams, the results of which were declared on Tuesday, with girls outperforming boys by over two percentage points. This year, 93.66 per cent of candidates have cleared the exams, marginally up from last year's pass percentage of 93.60 per cent. In the CBSE class 12 board exams, girls outperformed boys by over five percentage points, while the number of students scoring above 90 per cent saw a marginal dip from last year.