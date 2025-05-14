CBSE Class 10, 12 results: Mamata congratulates students

Kolkata: Bengal has recorded commendable results in the the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class X and XII examinations this year, with pass percentages of 94.93 per cent and 89.16 per cent, respectively, according to results released on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated students via social media platform X, stating: “Heartiest congratulations to all my dear students who have successfully cleared the CBSE Standard X and Standard XII this year. May your future endeavours be filled with even greater achievements. To those who experienced setbacks, please don’t be discouraged—I am sure and confident of your future success.”

In Class X, 42,093 students from 427 schools in Bengal had enrolled. Of the 41,771 who appeared across 146 centres, 39,595 passed.