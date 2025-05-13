CBSE class 10, 12 results declared: Mamata congratulates students

Kolkata: Bengal has recorded commendable results in the the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class X and XII examinations this year, with pass percentages of 94.93 per cent and 89.16 per cent, respectively, according to results released on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated students via social media platform X, stating: “Heartiest congratulations to all my dear students who have successfully cleared the CBSE Standard X and Standard XII this year. May your future endeavours be filled with even greater achievements. To those who experienced setbacks, please don’t be discouraged—I am sure and confident of your future success.”

In Class X, 42,093 students from 427 schools in Bengal had enrolled. Of the 41,771 who appeared across 146 centres, 39,595 passed. While more boys appeared, girls outperformed them in pass percentage. Among 23,973 boys, 22,553 passed (93.99 per cent), while 17,062 out of 17,738 girls passed (96.19 per cent).

In Class XII, 45,073 students from 339 schools enrolled. Of the 44,631 who appeared across 143 centres, 39,792 (89.16 per cent). Again, girls fared better, with 18,314 of 19,751 girls passing (92.72 per cent) compared to 21,478 of 24,880 boys (86.33 per cent).

Bhubaneswar region, under which Bengal falls, recorded a pass rate of 92.64 per cent in Class X (12th among 17 regions) and 83.65 per cent in Class XII (11th place nationally).

City schools reported strong performances. Delhi Public School Ruby Park recorded a 100 per cent success rate in Class X, with 312 (67.24 per cent) students scoring 90 per cent and above. In Class XII, 273 students (30.54 per cent) scored over 90 per cent. School toppers of Class XII, Arnav Poddar and Mitansh Agarwal, both from Commerce, scored 99 per cent. Class X topper Ainesh Banerjee secured 99.60 per cent.

At Bhavan’s Gangabux Kanoria Vidyamandir, Class XII topper Aparajita Saha scored 99.4 per cent in Humanities. South Point High School reported 559 students appearing in Class XII, with 48 scoring above 95 per cent and 108 between 90–94.8 per cent. School topper Dipita Majumder, from Humanities, scored 98.4 per cent. Aditya Academy Senior Secondary, Dumdum, had Akshar Ghosh (Science) as its Class XII topper with 97 per cent. Siddhant Pal of Newtown School scored 99.8 per cent in Class X. B.D.M. International School’s Class X topper Ritajit Adhikary secured 99.4 per cent, with 246 students scoring 90 per cent and above.

Birla High School’s Class X topper Akul Shah scored 99 per cent, while Rakshit Agarwal led Class XII with 98.6 per cent. Indus Valley World School saw Diyasmi Pal top Class X with 98.8 per cent and Koneenika Basak (Humanities) top in Class XII with 99.2 per cent. Nationally, 93.66 per cent passed Class X and 88.49 per cent cleared Class XII. Girls outshone boys in both, with a 95 per cent pass rate in Class X and 91.52 per cent in Class XII, against boys’ 92.63 per cent and 85.70 per cent, respectively.