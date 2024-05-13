CBSE: Bengal registers highest pass percentage in Bhubaneswar region

Kolkata: Bengal registered the highest pass percentage in Bhubaneswar region in both Secondary Examination (Class X) and Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The results for both classes were published on Monday.



The overall pass percentage in class X was 93.60 per cent. The highest pass percentage was registered in Trivandrum with 99.75 per cent and Bhubaneswar registered 92.03 per cent. Three states – Odisha, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal – come under Bhubaneswar region of CBSE.

The total pass percentage for class X in Bengal was 94.77 per cent with 95.98 per cent female candidates and 93.90 male candidates. While the pass percentage for Odisha was 91.53 per cent and for Chhattisgarh was 89.91 per cent. In Bengal, a total of 38,429 students enrolled and 38,201 appeared. Out of the total appeared, 36,204 students passed. Amongst the total appeared, 22,176 were male candidates and 16,025 were female candidates. Even though the number of male candidates were more than female, the pass percentage of female candidates was more. The pass percentage of male candidates was 93.90 per cent and for female candidates was 95.98 per cent. Similarly, Bengal led the way in pass percentage of the region for class XII examinations as well. The state registered 88.39 per cent while Bhubaneswar registered 83.34 per cent. The overall pass percentage was 87.98 per cent. Other two states – Odisha and Chattisgharh – registered 80.85 per cent and 79.69 per cent respectively.

In Bengal, the pass percentage amongst girls, which was 92.12 per cent, was significantly higher than that of boys which was 85.49 per cent. In total, 40,892 students enrolled in Bengal, out of which 40,399 appeared – 22,728 were boys and 17,671 were girls.

City schools performed well in both Class X and Class XII examinations. In Class X, Student of BDM International School, Sabyasachi Laskar scored 100 per cent while three students from Indus Valley scored 97.6 per cent–Aakanksha Choudhury, Sharanya Ghosal and Shraddha Gupta. From Shri Shikshayatan, Neha Modi scored 99 per cent in Class X.

Meanwhile, in Class XII, student of Lakshmipat Singhania Academy Vanshika Kothari scored 99.2 per cent. Both Rajanya Chakraborty from Shri Shikshayatan and Sagarika Sinha from Delhi Public School Ruby Park secured 98.8 per cent.