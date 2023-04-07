CBI writes to Google seeking information on ‘fake’ WB School Service Commission websites

Kolkata: In relation to the teachers’ recruitment scam in West Bengal, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has written to Google seeking information on two allegedly fake websites used in the crime.



The central probe agency, while investigating the case, came across two websites which replicated the original website of the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC). These websites, though presently non-functional, the CBI has written to Google asking for details about these.

The information sought pertains to the IP addresses of devices from where they were accessed and then disabled over time. The central probe agency believes it will be able to advance its investigation from this angle once this information reaches them.

Sources said the fake websites ended with the extension of “.com” contrary to the original website which had a “.in” extension in its web address.

The CBI mentioned about these fake websites at its special court during the hearing on the bail petition by expelled youth Trinamool Congress leader Kuntal Ghosh who continues to be in judicial custody.

It is learnt from CBI sources that the names of those who made advance payments for getting jobs before the written examination were uploaded on these websites and presented as “selected” in the examination.

This was done so that these persons can be convinced into paying the remaining amount so that the scammers could move on to the next phase. It is as if the entire scam is like an onion where one finds another layer after peeling off one.

The CBI has also informed the court of the different rates charged by Kuntal Ghosh and his associates for increasing the marks in the written examination in the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) to recruit primary teachers.