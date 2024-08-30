CBI visits RG Kar Hosp morgue

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials on Thursday visited the morgue of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in connection with the alleged corruption by the former principal Sandip Ghosh and others.



Meanwhile, Ghosh was again summoned by the central agency for 13th day in connection with the rape and murder of the post graduate trainee doctor of RG Kar Hospital

in past 14 days.

Former deputy superintendent of the hospital, Akhtar Ali had moved the Calcutta High Court seeking a central agency investigation into the alleged corruption of Ghosh and few other portfolio holders of the hospital. After the hearing court had ordered a CBI probe.

Ali had reportedly alleged that Ghosh used to sell unclaimed bodies for earning a good amount of money. Also it was alleged that Ghosh was involved in corruption related to the sale of biological waste. In connection with this, CBI officials on Thursday visited the morgue and spoke to the staff engaged there. Sources reportedly claimed that the central agency enquired about how the bodies are preserved and the process of disposal in case any body is found to be unclaimed along with several other pieces of information.

A couple of years ago, few dead bodies were sent to an ENT seminar flouting the norms. When the bodies were returned from the seminar, an incision mark was reportedly spotted on a particular place of all the bodies. Ghosh was the principal of the hospital then. Over the issue, a controversy had cropped up.