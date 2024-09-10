CBI unearths ‘vital’ documents from Sandip Ghosh’s house

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has reportedly found several documents at the residence of Sandip Ghosh, ex-principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, relating to the tenders issued to the contractors and vendors, and some files which contained complaints against him.



CBI officials were reportedly surprised after they did not find any valuable documents while searching the office of Ghosh at the hospital.

During the raid at Ghosh’s Beliaghata house, they found those files which are meant to be kept at the principal’s office. CBI officers were surprised to see that Ghosh had even kept the files containing complaints lodged against him.

Ghosh is reportedly being interrogated on the basis of these documents. CBI is trying to find out how Ghosh got access to the complaints lodged against him.

The Health department had also received several complaints against Ghosh which was later mentioned in the police complaint lodged by the special secretary of the department, Debal

Kumar Ghosh.