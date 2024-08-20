CBI to conduct polygraph test of Sanjoy Roy

Kolkata: The CBI is likely to conduct a polygraph test of Sanjoy Roy, the prime suspect in the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday.



Sources said, CBI officer Seema Pahuja who was involved in the probe of the Hathras rape case in Uttar Pradesh has joined the CBI team which is probing the RG Kar incident. According to sources, the Sealdah Court gave its nod for the test after the CBI approached it.

“We are still not clear about whether Roy has been providing us true information during interrogation. The polygraph test, also known as a lie detector test, will ascertain the fact whether he is speaking the truth,” a CBI officer said.

On Saturday, the CBI had conducted a psychoanalysis test on the accused who is currently in the agency’s custody. Kolkata Police had arrested Roy a day after the body of the female doctor was discovered in the seminar hall of RG Kar Hospital’s chest department between 3 am and 5 am on August 9. Last Tuesday, the Calcutta High Court handed over the probe to the CBI and on Wednesday the Central investigating agency took the accused in custody.

Meanwhile, Pahuja, who is in the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police in CBI, has been the investigating officer in the case where a 19-year-old Dalit woman had succumbed to her injuries at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital on September 29 after being assaulted and allegedly gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras on September 14, 2020.

Meanwhile, Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College Hospital was interrogated for the fourth consecutive day on Monday.

Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh on Monday visited the CBI office at the CGO complex in Salt Lake and claimed to have submitted some documents he received from some trainee doctors of RG Kar Hospital. Ghosh believes that this might help the sleuths in the investigation of the case. “I have come here for personal reasons. If I venture out of Kolkata, I am supposed to give information about the same to the CBI. Some of the junior doctors and alumni had contacted me some days back and had provided some information related to RG Kar. I have come to hand over the same,” Ghosh told reporters.

Ghosh also demanded that the CBI must make its probe report public once submitted.

The CBI sleuths also collected CCTV footage to ascertain the various places where Roy had gone before committing the crime. Another team also went to the residence of the victim in the evening.