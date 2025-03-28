CBI tells HC no gangrape in RG Kar case, current probe on evidence tampering

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday submitted in the Calcutta High Court that it has ruled out gangrape in the RG Kar rape-murder case while presently it is probing the angle of tampering of evidence.

The bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh was hearing the plea of further probe by the parents of the junior doctor who was raped and murdered at the state-run RG Kar Medical College & Hospital, last year.

The CBI submitted a probe status report in a closed envelope.

The Deputy Solicitor General (DSG), appearing for the agency, submitted that CBI has ruled out gangrape after taking into account the opinion of a medical board comprising 14 doctors from across the country. Forensic opinion was also taken on this account. No other male DNA was found (apart from that of the accused Sanjoy Roy).

It was submitted that CBI is presently probing whether there was greater conspiracy in committing the crime and destruction of evidence. “We are probing post-offence conduct. There are voluminous documents including call data, statements of nurses, doctors etc…Cannot give a definite timeline as to when it will be completed…” the DSG said.

Senior advocate Kalyan Banerjee, appearing for the state, questioned the maintainability of the writ petition. He questioned whether this further probe can be allowed after the trial has concluded. He argued that the power of the magistrate to conduct further probe is during pendency of trial and not when it’s over. He cited Sections 193 (6) and 358 of BNSS to support his argument.

The court orally directed the CBI to produce the case diary that was handed over to CBI by the Kolkata Police on the next hearing.

The court also directed the DSG to take instruction from the probe agency on issues relating to further probe as well as furnish a list of witnesses relied upon on next hearing on April 23.