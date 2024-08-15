CBI takes over RG Kar case, collects forensic samples

Kolkata: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on Wednesday, started the probe of the alleged rape and murder case of a post-graduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College & Hospital where it took over the custody of the prime accused Sanjoy Roy, who was arrested by the Kolkata Police earlier.



CBI reportedly formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT), including two women officers.

A CBI special team comprising 25 officers, headed by an Additional Director arrived in Kolkata. A Joint Director of CBI, V Chandrasekhar has also arrived. CBI brought three experts from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) and a team of medical experts from the Delhi AIIMS.

On Tuesday night, the case was officially handed over to the central agency by the Calcutta High Court.

The case documents and the accused were handed over to the CBI at the CGO Complex in Salt Lake on Wednesday morning. A CBI team consisting of forensic experts went to the R G Kar hospital and inspected the seminar room and collected samples.

Meanwhile, another CBI team tried to take Roy to ESI Hospital in Joka but had to return from the middle due to reports of agitation by doctors.

Roy was then taken to Command Hospital for medical check-up up but due to some technical reasons, it was not done there. Later, CBI took him to B R Singh Hospital of Eastern Railway where medical check-up was conducted.

Sources informed that CBI is going to focus on six areas in the probe which includes ascertaining if crime was committed by more than one person. They would probe if Roy was alone when the crime was committed and whether any evidence was destroyed.

They would also probe why initially the murder was called a suicide, whether the hospital administration was involved in the incident, and why police was allegedly informed late.

Sources said CBI sleuths will soon summon the doctors and other hospital staff members who were on duty that night, including the four doctors who had dinner with the deceased. The former principal of RG Kar Hospital may also be summoned as well.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Police on Wednesday corrected some “false” claims on its X handle: “Since points 1 & 2 concern Kolkata Police, we wish to clarify: 1. Reports of KP informing the family about a possible suicide are false. The family confirmed the call did not come from KP.. 2. ⁠KP didn’t cremate the body of deceased. It was her family who cremated her.”