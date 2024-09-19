CBI suspects fund ‘siphoning’ by ex-RG Kar principal in hiring equipment

KOLKATA: Former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh, allegedly siphoned off huge amounts of money on the pretext of hiring equipment for the purpose of admission counselling.



Sources state that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has come to know that during 2022, Ghosh had hired several items such as laptops, mics and other equipment for use during the MBBS admission process and siphoned off a huge amount of money.

It is further alleged that the equipment was hired through an agency that does not have a proper licence.

The Central agency sleuths have found out that the equipment was hired for several occasions. It was found that, had the medical college authority instead bought those they would have saved a lot of money in the long run. CBI officials reportedly learnt that the amount used is around Rs 14 lakh for every phase of hiring.

It is suspected that Ghosh and his associates had earned a lot of money from the alleged corruption.

Several more serious allegations against Ghosh are reportedly coming up where students allegedly used to be threatened that they would be framed in sexual harassment cases. It is alleged that Ghosh and his asso

ciates were using the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) as a tool of blackmail and threatening junior doctors and students.