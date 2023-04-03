CBI summons 4 former Customs dept officials

KOLKATA: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned four former Customs department officials in connection with the investigation of the cattle smuggling scam.



On Saturday, the CBI conducted raids at the houses of these four officers and reportedly seized several incriminating documents.

The CBI officials also went to the office of the GST erstwhile Central Excise located at Rabindra Sarani for questioning the officers who were posted at the Customs department. The CBI team also went to the GST Bhavan where two other officers were transferred from the Customs department.

On Monday, the CBI issued summons in the name of those four officers who were serving in the Customs department on deputation between 2015 and 2018.

It had been alleged that these four officers were in touch with the cattle smugglers and reportedly had taken a huge amount of money.

They were asked to appear before investigating officers of the CBI with documents related to their income for the last 10 years during this week.

Sources informed that several officers of the Customs department and Border Security Force (BSF) were under the CBI’s scanner for their suspected involvement in the cattle smuggling racket.