CBI summons 34 employees of Kamarhati Municipality

Kolkata: After Baranagar civic body, 34 employees of Kamarhati Municipality were summoned by the Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) in a municipal recruitment scam case.



The Central agency also sought several documents from the municipality.

Earlier, on Thursday, CBI had summoned 32 employees of Baranagar Municipality for questioning in connection with the municipal recruitment scam case.

They have been asked to appear by September 29 at the Nizam Palace.

According to sources, the municipality employees, including clerks, drivers and a few other staff from different departments will be questioned regarding the alleged illegal recruitment and their statements will be recorded.

On Friday a notice was given to the Kamarhati Municipality for the appearance of 34 employees along with some documents related to the recruitment procedure. Earlier, CBI had questioned a few employees of the Kamarhati Municipality in connection with the case.

CBI while probing the SSC recruitment scam case had arrested promoter Ayan Sil.

During the raids conducted at Sil’s office and residence, the Central agency found several documents related to recruitment in several municipalities, including Baranagar, Kamarhati, Panihati, South Dum Dum and a few other Municipalities.

Several irregularities were allegedly spotted by the Central agency in the recruitment process of the municipalities

since 2016.

Earlier the Central agency conducted raids in some of the municipalities where alleged illegal recruitments were made.