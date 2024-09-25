CBI still in the dark about Sanjoy Roy’s motive behind RG Kar rape & murder

KOLKATA: Even after more than a month has passed, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is still in the dark about the motive of Sanjoy Roy who had murdered the Post Graduate Trainee (PGT) doctor of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital after raping her.



On Tuesday, hospital superintendent Saptarshi Chatterjee and two PGT doctors from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital appeared before the CBI. Additionally, another doctor, Apurba Biswas, who was present during the autopsy of the deceased PGT doctor, also attended. Furthermore, former superintendent of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sanjay Basishth was summoned for interrogation on Tuesday. He was removed following controversies surrounding various issues related to the death of the PGT doctor and had previously been questioned by the central agency multiple times.

During the past several hearings in the court, CBI was found to be putting more stress on the evidence tampering angle rather than focusing on the rape and murder. So far, the CBI has determined that Roy was the only person involved in the rape and murder. However, the CBI did not state that no one else is connected to the case. According to the Bharatiya Naya Sanhita, for crimes such as rape and murder, the police must file the chargesheet within 60 days, which will conclude on October 9. However, it remains unclear whether the CBI is prepared to file the chargesheet by that deadline.