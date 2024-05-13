CBI starts collecting details of teachers who lost jobs

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has started collecting the details of the more than 25,000 school teachers who are accused in the alleged SSC recruitment scam.



According to sources, 25,753 teachers and non-teaching staff were dismissed from their jobs by Calcutta High Court and a CBI probe was ordered.

However, the Supreme Court later imposed a stay on the order of dismissal but upheld the order of CBI probe.

The Supreme Court directed that the investigation ordered by the Calcutta High Court as per clauses 7 and 8 in the operative directions shall continue but no coercive steps be taken.

The CBI recently has taken the initiative and started gathering the details of the said teaching and non-teaching staff.

According to sources, several such teachers and non-teaching staff have been summoned recently. The Central agency has reportedly started collecting documents from teachers and other staff.

In some cases, the CBI has started collecting this information on its own initiative.

The CBI is collecting the exam results, interview and physical test pass certificates, job offer letters, appointment letters, joining reports, salary statements etc. from schools.