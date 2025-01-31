CBI show-caused by trial court

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday was show-caused by the Special CBI Court Alipore for not informing the trial court about the permission obtained from the state government to book the former principal of RG Kar Hospital Sandip Ghosh.

The Central agency has been directed by the trial court to submit an explanation for their act in writing. According to sources, the CBI had submitted a chargesheet against Ghosh during the last week of November 2024, in connection with the alleged corruption in the RG Kar Hospital. After submitting the chargesheet containing about 100 pages along with about 1000 pages of documents CBI mentioned the names of the former principal of RG Kar Hospital, his bodyguard, Afsar Ali and others who were arrested earlier.

After submitting the chargesheet before the magistrate, it was found that permission from the state government before adding the names of Ghosh along with Senior Resident Doctor, Asish Pandey who was also arrested by the CBI was not there. As per the rules, before adding the name of any state government employee, the investigating agency must obtain permission. After a controversy cropped up over the issue, CBI appealed for permission to book Ghosh which was granted recently.

On Wednesday CBI informed the Calcutta High Court about the permission. Later, the High Court directed the central agency to frame charges against Ghosh and others within seven days. On Thursday during the hearing at the Special CBI Court Alipore, the magistrate reprimanded the CBI for not informing the trial court. The magistrate reportedly directed the CBI to submit a written explanation.

Meanwhile, Dr Sangeeta Ghosh—wife of former RG Kar principal Sandeep Ghosh—an assistant professor in the department of microbiology of the RG Kar Medical College has been transferred to the Beliaghata ID Hospital. An order has been issued by the state Health department in this regard.