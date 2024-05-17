CBI sets up temporary camp at Dhamakhali for Sandeshkhali probe

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has set up a temporary camp office at Dhamakhali near Sandeshkhali from where the probe will be conducted and complaints will be received.



Sources said that due to the long distance, CBI officials were facing issues in reaching Sandeshkhali for probe and then returning to the city.

Also, the residents wanting to file a complaint had to reach the CBI Kolkata office if they failed to file the same online through e-mail.

To overcome this hurdle CBI officials decided to set up a temporary office somewhere near Sandeshkhali.

After a few days of searching, the central agency found a place in a building where a nationalised bank is functioning. The floors above the bank will be used as a guest house for the CBI officials where they can take rest and stay at night. Also a camp office has been set up using tents near the Dhamakhali ferry ghat.

On Friday, a few CBI officials reportedly went to Rampur area of Sandeshkhali to investigate a few complaints filed from the residents of the said area.

The Central agency officials expect that the investigation will get its pace soon as they do not have to travel such a long distance everyday which will save time for the probe.