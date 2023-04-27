CBI seeks information about recruitments made against TET 2014

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has sought information about the recruitment drive from the TET examination of 2014 from the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE).

On Tuesday, CBI sent a letter to the president of WBBPE seeking details of the TET examinees who were appointed during 2016, 2017 and 2018.

The WBBPE president has been asked to direct the district primary school councils to provide the list of the recruited persons along with all details. Central Bureau of Investigation has also given specific dates when the district school councils will have to submit the soft copy of the list in excel format in a pen drive at the Central Bureau of Investigation’s Anti-Corruption Branch in Nizam Palace.

Based on the letter given by the Central Bureau of Investigation, a letter has been sent to the Chairpersons of District Primary School Council and Primary School Council of all districts to furnish the details to the Central Bureau of Investigation office as per the dates allotted by the Central agency.