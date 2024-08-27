CBI seeks AIIMS’ help to confirm Sanjoy Roy’s sole involvement

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is going to seek help from the AIIMS, Delhi on the DNA and forensic report to ensure that nobody except Sanjoy Roy was involved in the rape and murder of a Post Graduate Trainee (PGT) doctor of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.



Sources reportedly claimed that CBI is putting all its efforts to make the case watertight and thus wants help from the AIIMS experts.

The probe so far had reportedly indicated the involvement of Roy only in the rape and murder. However, the CBI wants to ensure that Roy is the sole perpetrator of the crime and that no one else is involved with him. It may be mentioned that Roy, who was a civic volunteer of Kolkata Police was arrested by the city police.

After the Calcutta High Court ordered a CBI probe, Roy was handed over to the Central Agency.

The motorcycle that was being used by him, was also handed over to the CBI for investigation.